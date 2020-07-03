Germany's Merkel: We are preparing on every level for a no-deal Brexit
Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel, in parliament
- Europe's economy is being badly shaken by the coronavirus
The headline remark is weighing a little on the pound, as cable slips to a session low of 1.2438 from around 1.2460. That said, it isn't anything new as Merkel has sounded such a warning before in previous remarks.
But I guess when you add this to the fact that talks today were cancelled, it doesn't hint at much optimism ahead of further negotiations later this month.