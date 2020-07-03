Germany's Merkel: We are preparing on every level for a no-deal Brexit

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel, in parliament

  • Europe's economy is being badly shaken by the coronavirus
The headline remark is weighing a little on the pound, as cable slips to a session low of 1.2438 from around 1.2460. That said, it isn't anything new as Merkel has sounded such a warning before in previous remarks.

But I guess when you add this to the fact that talks today were cancelled, it doesn't hint at much optimism ahead of further negotiations later this month.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose