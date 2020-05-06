Germany's Merkel: we have 1st phase of coronavirus pandemic behind us

… But still at start

Germany's Merkel is on the wires saying:
  • We have a 1st phase of coronavirus pandemic behind us, but still at start
  • we are at a point where we can say we have reached goal of slowing virus protecting healthcare system
  • current situation means it was possible to decide on more steps to ease lockdown
  • we want to avoid infections quickly spreading again, and social distance a
  • people from 2 households can now meet up
  • him him we have agreed if we have regional differences lower infection numbers need mechanism to take measures in certain places
  • elderly people should be able to have one person who can visit them
  • shops can reopen with hygiene measures

