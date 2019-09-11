Germany's Merkel: We still have every chance of an orderly Brexit

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

  • Maintains that Germany is prepared for a no-deal Brexit
Just keeping the hope, if anything else. The onus now falls upon the UK government to deliver something that can convince European leaders (and the Irish camp) to change their minds on the backstop issue.

As much as I'd like to be convinced that can be done, it's very much wishful thinking at this point considering how many times we have been down this same road already.
