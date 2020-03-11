Germany's Merkel: We will do whatever is necessary in facing the current crisis

Further remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





Looking carefully at European Commission's proposals to counter virus impact

The financial package won't fail because of Germany

Does not think that closing borders is an appropriate response

I think we are all still waiting on the day that they will actually loosen the purse strings instead of continuing to talk about it endlessly as they are doing now.





Meanwhile, Berlin has just announced that all events with more than 1,000 participants will be banned until the end of the Easter holidays next month.



