Germany's Merkel: We will have to live with the virus for a long time

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





We are not in the end phase of the pandemic

The question of the coronavirus will be with us for a long time in politics

International cooperation on coronavirus is extremely important

We can't return to daily life similar to before the virus outbreak

Let's remain clever and careful in the pandemic

This is Merkel coming out once again to manage public expectations on the easing of lockdown measures in the country. She has previously said that it will be gradual so this fits with that narrative and to try and increase awareness that there will be a new "normal".



