Germany's Merkel: We will negotiate on Brexit until the last minute

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





There has been significant movement on Brexit

Cannot say how the EU summit will end

Says we don't have agreement on all customs issues

But an agreement on a Brexit deal is still possible

Merkel just stirring the pot a little. Not really offering much with the remarks above but she says that she is ready for an emergency summit if needed.





That shows that there is still time to get some form of agreement across the line even if things don't get settled in the next 48 hours.





Cable is weaker on the day but off earlier lows, currently at 1.2787.



