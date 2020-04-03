Germany's RKI: Measures against coronavirus must be maintained

Comments by Germany's center for disease control, RKI

Strategy against the coronavirus outbreak is working

Actual virus death rate probably exceeds what is reported

Doesn't expect enough ICU capacity for virus cases

Germany is certainly flattening the curve with their current set of measures but again, the raw figure is the concerning part as the latest update today still sees a rise of more than 6,000 cases over the last 24 hours.





Flattening the curve is helpful but the sheer volume of cases isn't helping with medical capacity to cope and that may increase the death rate of the virus outbreak.



