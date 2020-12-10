Germany's RKI says expects coronavirus deaths to rise further in the coming weeks

That is not a good sign, as it would mean tighter restrictions may be required for a prolonged period of time

Germany posted a record number of daily infections today, with the death count still on the high side with the deadliest day of the pandemic seen yesterday.





Here is a comparison of the death statistics from the same period of days i.e. Monday to Thursday over the past few weeks:-





26 October - 29 October: 240 deaths

2 November - 5 November: 449 deaths

9 November - 12 November: 693 deaths

16 November - 19 November: 885 deaths

23 November - 26 November: 1,138 deaths

30 November - 3 December: 1,479 deaths

7 December - 10 December: 1,600 deaths



