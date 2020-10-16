Germany's Roth: We want a Brexit deal but not at any price

The EU keeps up their posturing as they await the UK's response today





The atmosphere is constructive at the working level

But we have not made any progress in recent months on the main topics

Nothing new here from Roth, as this reaffirms their current stance since the meeting yesterday. Now, we await UK prime minister, Boris Johnson's response later in the day.





But just be mindful that there is no set time for that, so there is a likelihood that it could very well come after the market close.