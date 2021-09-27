Germany's Scholz calls election victory, says has mandate to form government
Olaf Scholz is on course to succeed Merkel as German chancellor
The dust has not settled yet but with the SPD claiming victory at the election amid the worst showing by the CDU/CSU party, it may be time for a change in Germany.
That said, regardless of what is taking place now, it all still depends on the 'kingmakers' despite Scholz claiming that he has a mandate to form a government with both the Greens and FDP. On the balance of things, it is the more likely outcome but we'll see.