Germany's Scholz: Consumers should go shopping again, be optimistic

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz

Does shopping for stocks count in this case? Anyway, this goes to show that while you can put money in the hands of households and consumers, it may not necessarily lead to them using the money to spur the economy.

As much as we see many people starting to come back out and go about their daily lives, what we don't see is the extreme i.e. people who are still refusing to come back out.

Not only that, the change in working culture - possibly globally - where many are working from home is only going to encourage more savings rather than consumption, particularly during such challenging economic times.
