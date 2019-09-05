Germany's Scholz: Debt needs to be paid back, even with negative rates

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz

This does not sound like a government that is willing or ready to be spending whatsoever. As mentioned before, if negative rates can't get them to spend, then nothing will.
ForexLive

