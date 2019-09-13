Germany's Scholz offers no comment on ECB decision yesterday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German finance minister Olaf Scholz declines to comment on the ECB monetary policy decision

There was little doubt that Draghi's remarks certainly were a direct dig at Germany. So, it'll be interesting to see how they respond in the coming months. For now, you say it best...
ForexLive



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose