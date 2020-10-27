Germany's Scholz: Extra measures to curb virus spread should be targeted, temporary

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz

  • Quick decisive steps needed to halt new wave of infections
  • The dramatic increase in infections is very worrying
  • Extra measures should be targeted, temporary and focused
  • Ideally, they should be applied in such a manner nationwide
Well, we will have to wait and see what the meeting between Merkel and regional leaders on Wednesday will yield but a 'lockdown light' in any form would be a blow to the German economic outlook in Q4 - even if the auto sector has been holding up.

