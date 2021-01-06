Germany's Scholz: Germany can cope with lockdown for a long time

Germany likely will have less debt after pandemic than the 2008 financial crisis

Debt won't much exceed 70% of GDP, it will shrink quickly

He's mostly referring to their capacity to incur further debt amid the need for extended lockdown measures as the country battles to curb the virus spread/deaths.





That said, don't expect a major change of attitude in their views towards austerity. As soon as the crisis shows any signs of getting better, it will be back to the same old, same old.