Germany's Scholz: Germany can cope with lockdown for a long time
Remarks by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz
- Germany likely will have less debt after pandemic than the 2008 financial crisis
- Debt won't much exceed 70% of GDP, it will shrink quickly
He's mostly referring to their capacity to incur further debt amid the need for extended lockdown measures as the country battles to curb the virus spread/deaths.
That said, don't expect a major change of attitude in their views towards austerity. As soon as the crisis shows any signs of getting better, it will be back to the same old, same old.