Germany's Scholz: I am confident we will have solution for EU recovery fund

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz





Europe needs to move closer towards fiscal union

Current crisis could be Europe's "Hamiltonian moment" (ref. to Alexander Hamilton)

Well, they have been preaching this confidence to get an agreement and a united response for three months already now. Yet, here we are waiting for talks to begin next month.





Meanwhile, Scholz also reaffirms that the German economic focus has now shifted from 'damage control' to the 'recovery' phase. Essentially, that just adds to his remarks last week that they won't so easily go back to reenacting lockdown policies again.



