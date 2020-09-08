Germany's Scholz: Latest signals from London do not raise hopes for a Brexit agreement

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz





But that could be a strategy

Regardless, one thing is clear - a disorderly Brexit would not be good for Europe but it would be a 'disaster' for UK and its citizens Scholz not really painting a bright picture as talks are set to begin today through to Thursday in London. The last point is more of a threat that the EU has been contriving since the beginning of Brexit so it also isn't really anything new.





In any case, the pound is failing to find any reprieve to start the week amid the ongoing Brexit pessimism with cable now down to session lows and testing 1.3100.