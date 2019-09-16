Germany's Scholz reportedly told banks that it would be a "bad idea" to pass on negative rates to savers
Bild reports
- Scholz opposes state guarantees to prevent negative rates for savers
- Scholz says "we have enough instruments at the moment"
Not-so-good news for German banks but this has been made known for quite a while now.
Either way, households aren't going to have much to shout about anyway. As it stands, deposit rates barely give them anything already (maximum ~0.10%?).
And if the government isn't going to take measures to stimulate the economy - in an effort to get interest rates higher again - then they will be "punished" for a longer period while not being able to enjoy the full benefits of the negative-rate borrowing.