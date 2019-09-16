Germany's Scholz reportedly told banks that it would be a "bad idea" to pass on negative rates to savers

Bild reports

Scholz opposes state guarantees to prevent negative rates for savers

Scholz says "we have enough instruments at the moment"

Not-so-good news for German banks but this has been made known for quite a while now.









Either way, households aren't going to have much to shout about anyway. As it stands, deposit rates barely give them anything already (maximum ~0.10%?).





And if the government isn't going to take measures to stimulate the economy - in an effort to get interest rates higher again - then they will be "punished" for a longer period while not being able to enjoy the full benefits of the negative-rate borrowing.



