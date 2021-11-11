Germany's Scholz says that not enough citizens are vaccinated, have to do more

Germany posted a record 50,196 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours





That marks a fourth consecutive record daily number of cases, with the figure exceeding 50,000 for the first time today. Scholz's plea comes as vaccinations have plateaued in Europe's biggest economy, with roughly 67% of the population being fully vaccinated.





He also warns that they could need additional COVID-19 measures to get through the winter and must make sure that citizens also get their booster shots in a timely manner.





The active cases in Germany has jumped to over ~360,000 with the 7-day incidence rate at 266.9, reflecting a dramatic surge in the spread of virus infections as of late.