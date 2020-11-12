Germany's Scholz: The light at the end of the tunnel can already be seen

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz





Economic outlook better than we expected a few weeks ago It is typical of lawmakers to exacerbate any optimism and play down any pessimism, even more so during the virus crisis, and the above is no different. As soon as there is vaccine optimism, they're all on it and playing like a broken record.





He seems to be forgetting that Germany is still going through 'lockdown light' and it will still take many more months of stringent measures to prevent the health crisis from exerting negative effects to the economy in the meantime.