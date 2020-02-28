Germany's Scholz: UK trade talks to fail without alignment to EU rules

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz

He should at least save some fun for the rest of us. But yeah, with both sides setting out conflicting red lines this week, it is tough to see how talks will end well unless one side is willing to offer up a significant compromise. Otherwise...
