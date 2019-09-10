Germany's Scholz: We are doing what is needed without new debt

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz





2020 budget is expansionary

Says that budget will tackle great challenges, including global trade disputes

Germany is not in a crisis, has solid fiscal position

Says "we will react should there be a crisis"

The pressure is really on the German government to really loosen the purse strings. I want to say it's only a matter of time given the trajectory that the German economy is headed towards but if negative rates can't convince them to do so, then I don't know what will.



