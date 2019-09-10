Germany's Scholz: We are doing what is needed without new debt

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz


  • 2020 budget is expansionary
  • Says that budget will tackle great challenges, including global trade disputes
  • Germany is not in a crisis, has solid fiscal position
  • Says "we will react should there be a crisis"
The pressure is really on the German government to really loosen the purse strings. I want to say it's only a matter of time given the trajectory that the German economy is headed towards but if negative rates can't convince them to do so, then I don't know what will.

