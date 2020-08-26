Germany's Scholz: We trust forecasts that say we'll reach pre-crisis levels at the end of 2021, early 2022

Comments by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz

Economy is in better shape than feared a few weeks ago

Additional virus relief measures will likely cost €10 billion

His comments come after the government chose to extend state wage support subsidies - originally only for 12 months - i.e. 'Kuzarbeit' until the end of 2021.





That will preserve conditions in the labour market but that just means more will come out of the government's pockets to try and "buy time" for the health crisis to be resolved.





As for a return to pre-crisis levels, that remains a distance away and a lot can happen between now and until the end of next year.



