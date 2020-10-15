Germany's Spahn: Keeping the economy open must be the priority

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





Too many people are not sticking to the rules at the moment

We will see in the next few days whether measures agreed will work

Keeping schools, kindergartens, economy open must be the priority

German lawmakers are rather vocal this morning after a record number of virus cases was reported in the latest update today.





In any case, the above just reaffirms that there are no plans for any national lockdown of sorts but even so, targeted lockdowns will still weigh on the economy somewhat in the coming weeks - especially so if tighter restrictions are introduced moving forward.



