Germany's Spahn: Keeping the economy open must be the priority
Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn
- Too many people are not sticking to the rules at the moment
- We will see in the next few days whether measures agreed will work
- Keeping schools, kindergartens, economy open must be the priority
German lawmakers are rather vocal this morning after a record number of virus cases was reported in the latest update today.
In any case, the above just reaffirms that there are no plans for any national lockdown of sorts but even so, targeted lockdowns will still weigh on the economy somewhat in the coming weeks - especially so if tighter restrictions are introduced moving forward.