Germany's Spahn: We cannot just start living normally again even if virus numbers fall during lockdown

German health minister, Jens Spahn, warns on the health crisis

Even if virus numbers fall due to lockdown, we cannot just start living normally again from December or January The idea that this month-long restriction will lead us back to a similar economic performance in Q3 is very much a false belief. Lawmakers used the last quarter to try and "offset" the damage done by nationwide lockdowns in Q2 but it has come at a cost.





The hope now is that they are able to just slug through the pain over the next few quarters before a vaccine comes around to provide relief across the globe.





As such, as painful as the Q4 outlook appears to be, Q1 2021 may not be that much better as tight virus restrictions will still be needed to some degree.