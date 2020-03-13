Germany's state of Bavaria to close all schools and kindergartens until 6 April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As announced by German television broadcaster, n-tv

This will also have an effect on the workforce as some parents may need to stay home to take care of their children. It looks like the lockdown measures are starting to pick up.
