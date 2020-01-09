Germany's VDMA reports a 15% drop in engineering orders in November from the previous year

Dark clouds continue to preside over the German economy

VDMA notes that domestic orders were down by 15% y/y while foreign orders were down by 14% y/y for the month of November. The October report can be found here





If anything, this just further highlights the struggling conditions in Germany's manufacturing sector and exports towards the end of last year. Despite the bounce in industrial production seen earlier today, there are still plenty of concerns that continue to linger.



