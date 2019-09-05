Germany's VDMA reports a 3% drop in engineering orders in July from the previous year
Germany's engineering body VDMA with more sluggish news
That said, it is still a slight improvement to the 5% annual drop observed in June. VDMA describes the activity in July as a "little breather" but notes that:
"The downward trend continues and the business and export outlook is still gloomy for the second half of the year given the economic and political risks."
The 3% y/y drop in German engineering orders were contributed by a 4% annual drop domestically and a 3% annual drop in foreign demand. In the three months to July, all the readings above point towards an 8% y/y drop in total orders.