Germany's VDMA reports a 3% drop in engineering orders in July from the previous year

Germany's engineering body VDMA with more sluggish news









"The downward trend continues and the business and export outlook is still gloomy for the second half of the year given the economic and political risks." ForexLive The 3% y/y drop in German engineering orders were contributed by a 4% annual drop domestically and a 3% annual drop in foreign demand. In the three months to July, all the readings above point towards an 8% y/y drop in total orders.





That said, it is still a slight improvement to the 5% annual drop observed in June. VDMA describes the activity in July as a "little breather" but notes that: