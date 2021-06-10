Getting ready for the ECB
ECB base case
This is the base case for the ECB decision
- Deposit rate to be left unchanged at -0.5%
- PEPP purchases to be kept unchanged as 85 billion euros in 3Q
- Balance of risks to be skewed to the downside
Inflationary pressures building
German bund yields dropping from recent highs after ECB members take a more dovish stance ahead of today's meeting.
So there is a chance that the ECB could upgrade their growth and inflation projections. However, if they do that runs counter to their. 'now is not the time to taper' message. The general global background is that economies are more optimistic on economies opening up and a strong global vaccination program.
The takeaway
The main tradable opportunities are
- The ECB do taper. Clear EUR strength
- The ECB could 'reduce their PEPP purchases as part of a summer lull' by reducing purchases in July and August. This may be wrongly construed as 'tapering', so would be choppy euro action. Possibly a EUR spike higher and retracement.
- Changes language to risks being 'more balance' (as opposed to 'skewed to the downside). EUR strength.
- Changes projections for economic upgrades. EUR strength.