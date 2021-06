Getting ready for the ECB

Deposit rate to be left unchanged at -0.5%

PEPP purchases to be kept unchanged as 85 billion euros in 3Q

Balance of risks to be skewed to the downside

This is the base case for the ECB decisionGoing into this event it had been expected (around a couple of weeks ago) that this might be the meeting where the ECB announce bond tapering. However, a flurry for ECB speakers leading up to the black out period have caused this expectations to subside. The general mood music is that the ECB are going to keep bond purchases as they are. However, there is still a chance of a bullish twist and I read an interesting piece on this from the financial source team. They make the point that the detail is going to be interesting here. In particular what happens around the upgrades to growth and inflationary. Now interestingly Bloomberg are expecting the ECB's staff economists to keep the forecasts unchanged. However, a recent run of decent data could lead to a skew in the upgrades. Here are the charts that FS highlightEuropean Market PMI's hit record high last week