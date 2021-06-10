Getting ready for the ECB

Inflationary pressures building



German bund yields dropping from recent highs after ECB members take a more dovish stance ahead of today's meeting.

So there is a chance that the ECB could upgrade their growth and inflation projections. However, if they do that runs counter to their. 'now is not the time to taper' message. The general global background is that economies are more optimistic on economies opening up and a strong global vaccination program.

The ECB do taper. Clear EUR strength The ECB could 'reduce their PEPP purchases as part of a summer lull' by reducing purchases in July and August. This may be wrongly construed as 'tapering', so would be choppy euro action. Possibly a EUR spike higher and retracement. Changes language to risks being 'more balance' (as opposed to 'skewed to the downside). EUR strength. Changes projections for economic upgrades. EUR strength.

The main tradable opportunities areThis is just a rough guide, but it flags up the major issues ahead of the ECB rate meeting. Insert EURUSD chartSome seasonals for the EURUSDThe EURUSD does see some seasonal weakness at this time of year too. Over the last 10 years the EURUSD has lost value 8 times between June 13 and June 26. The largest loss was in 2013 with a -2.71% loss. This was accelerated by the Fed's taper tantrum with the effects still being felt. A clearly bearish ECB bias could be a great opportunity to benefit from a time fo seasonal weakness too. See detail below.