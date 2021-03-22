Giant US fund Blackstone bids for Australian casino operator Crown
Blackstone is a global investor, managing funds on behalf of pension funds, institutions and individuals.
- Blackstone has launched a takeover offer for Australian casino operator Crown Resorts
- valuing the company at $US6 bn
- Regulators are currently conducting investigations into Crown's business practices and threaten to rescind its casinos licenses
- Blackstone's offer is conditional on Australian gaming regulators allowing Blackstone to own and operate Crown casinos in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
- Crown says its assessing Blackstone's offer
Info vid DJ / WSJ, link here for more (may be gated)
---
This has potential M&A implication for flows into AUD/USD .