Giant US fund Blackstone bids for Australian casino operator Crown

Blackstone is a global investor, managing funds on behalf of pension funds, institutions and individuals.

  • Blackstone has launched a takeover offer for Australian casino operator Crown Resorts
  • valuing the company at $US6 bn
  • Regulators are currently conducting investigations into Crown's business practices and threaten to rescind its casinos licenses
  • Blackstone's offer is conditional on Australian gaming regulators allowing Blackstone to own and operate Crown casinos in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
  • Crown says its assessing Blackstone's offer
This has potential M&A implication for flows into AUD/USD .

