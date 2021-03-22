Giant US fund Blackstone bids for Australian casino operator Crown

Blackstone is a global investor, managing funds on behalf of pension funds, institutions and individuals.

Blackstone has launched a takeover offer for Australian casino operator Crown Resorts

valuing the company at $US6 bn

Regulators are currently conducting investigations into Crown's business practices and threaten to rescind its casinos licenses

Blackstone's offer is conditional on Australian gaming regulators allowing Blackstone to own and operate Crown casinos in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Crown says its assessing Blackstone's offer





---

This has potential M&A implication for flows into AUD/USD .



