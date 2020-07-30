Gilead expects to make 2m courses of its coronavirus drug Remdesivir by year end

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Part of the firm's earnings announcement. 

Hopes are high for the drug as a treatment for COVID-19. News opver the past months on the drug have given 'risk' assets a boost when its hit the headlines.  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose