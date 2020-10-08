Gilead releases data on Remdesivir that shows larger improvements
Company publishes open letter on the drug treatment
Gilead now says:
- Patients receiving the drug recovered five days faster on average; and that in cases of severe disease they recovered seven days faster
- The drug reduced the likelihood of patients progressing to more severe stages of the disease
- For patients on low-flow oxygen there was a significant reduction in mortality
This is another set of great pandemic news.
Trump received a five-day course of Remdesivir.