Gilead releases data on Remdesivir that shows larger improvements

Company publishes open letter on the drug treatment

Gilead now says:

  1. Patients receiving the drug recovered five days faster on average; and that in cases of severe disease they recovered seven days faster
  2. The drug reduced the likelihood of patients progressing to more severe stages of the disease
  3. For patients on low-flow oxygen there was a significant reduction in mortality
This is another set of great pandemic news.

Trump received a five-day course of Remdesivir.

