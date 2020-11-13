Geraldo Rivera says Trump told him he will follow constitution
Fox News regular and former talk show host
Here's some good news if you were worried about Trump fighting to staying in the White House:
A tweet from the former talk show host:
Hi I spoke with my friend @realDonaldTrump this morning. He was trying to reach me during the live broadcast. He told me he was a "realist" who would "do the right thing," when all the legitimate votes have been counted.
Earlier, he wrote this:
He seemed like a heavyweight champion who is behind in points leading into the final round, but determined to fight on, knowing all the refs have scored the fight for the other guy. Still, he's going to answer the final bell, looking for the knockout he knows is a longshot.