Giuliani associate now says he will cooperate with impeachment after Trump denied knowing him

Trump is forgetting a lot of people lately





The New York Times reports that Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is now opening discussions with impeachment investigators.





Evidently, he had a change of heart after Trump denied knowing him and hired a new set of lawyers.





"Mr. Parnas was very upset by President Trump's plainly false statement that he did not know him," said his new lawyer Joseph Bondy.





Parnas is accused of funneling illegal campaign money to Trump and has maintained that he has had extensive dealings with the president. There are several pictures of him with Trump.





