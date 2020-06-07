Give me the best you've got: Trade ideas thread

What's the trade for the new week

The risk trade is red hot at the moment and so long as the Fed or the Federal government doesn't end the free-money party, I expect it will continue.







One word of caution comes from Goldman Sachs which notes that overall hedge fund net leverage rose to the highest level in two years ( via Zero Hedge ). That doesn't necessarily mean they're getting long but there is certainly some money in play.





As for winners, evidently this is one of Michael Jordan's favourite songs. He used to sing it to opponents as he was beating them.









