GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac to develop a number of MRNA COVID-19 vaccines for variants

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The firms announce, saying that they will contribute resources and experties to research, develop, and manufacture said vaccines

A partnership being formed here between GSK and CureVac as they say that they will dive into developing MRNA vaccines to combat against COVID-19 variants. It will take time but this is indubitably good news in fighting the health crisis in the long run.
