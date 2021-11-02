Global bond yields track lower as rate hike expectations tempered

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The market got a bit carried away

The 6 bps drop in German 10-year yields today is the largest in four months.
It's indicative of what's happening throughout global fixed income and it's uniform across the curve.

Two things:
  1. This could be bond shorts taking some off the table ahead of the Fed
  2. We may have seen some squeezes that pushed these moves beyond where they really should have gone, given the uncertainty about bottlenecks and the path of rates

