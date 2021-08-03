Global dairy trade price index falls 1%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The recent global dairy trade price auction results show a decline.

The global dairy trade price index fell 1% in its auction today. The average sign price came in at $3784 per tonne. The decline is the eighth in a row.

