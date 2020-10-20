Global dairy trade price index rises 0.4%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Lower than the previous 2.2% gain

The global dairy trade auction results are out and prices increased by 0.4%. The average price came in at $3159. The increase was less than the previous auctions 2.2% gain. It is the 3rd increase in a row.

