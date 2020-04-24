Reuters poll shows global economy expected to have its steepest contraction on record this year
Reuters polls of economists surveyed over the past few weeks
- global economy will suffer its steepest contraction on record this year
- a longer, U-shaped recovery more likely
- More than 55% or 87 of 155 economists said the global economic recovery would be U-shaped
- Thirty-one analysts said it would be V-shaped
- 24 said it be more like a check mark
- A few respondents expected a W- or L- shape
Global economy was forecast to shrink 2.0% this year
- compared to a 1.2% contraction predicted just three weeks ago and growth of 1.6% forecast before that in the March 20 poll