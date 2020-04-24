Reuters poll shows global economy expected to have its steepest contraction on record this year

Reuters polls of economists surveyed over the past few weeks

global economy will suffer its steepest contraction on record this year

a longer, U-shaped recovery more likely

More than 55% or 87 of 155 economists said the global economic recovery would be U-shaped

Thirty-one analysts said it would be V-shaped

24 said it be more like a check mark

A few respondents expected a W- or L- shape

Global economy was forecast to shrink 2.0% this year

compared to a 1.2% contraction predicted just three weeks ago and growth of 1.6% forecast before that in the March 20 poll



