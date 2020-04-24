Reuters poll shows global economy expected to have its steepest contraction on record this year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters polls of economists surveyed over the past few weeks

  • global economy will suffer its steepest contraction on record this year
  • a longer, U-shaped recovery more likely
  • More than 55% or 87 of 155 economists said the global economic recovery would be U-shaped
  • Thirty-one analysts said it would be V-shaped
  • 24 said it be more like a check mark
  • A few respondents expected a W- or L- shape
Global economy was forecast to shrink 2.0% this year
  • compared to a 1.2% contraction predicted just three weeks ago and growth of 1.6% forecast before that in the March 20 poll

See here for global coronavirus case data
