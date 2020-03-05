Global markets will experience another selloff - Nissay

Japan's Nissay Asset Management is betting on Treasuries and Chinese bonds to outperform as central banks look set to ease further





As such, the firm is buying more Treasuries and Chinese government debt on expectations that central banks globally will be pressured to ease further.





Adding that the yen is likely to rise further against the dollar since the Fed has more policy room to ease as compared with the Bank of Japan at the moment.





Their baseline argument makes sense but on their bet with Treasuries, one has to consider the currency risks involved in the transaction. However, with the sharpest fall in 3-month dollar Libor since 2008, it makes hedging costs cheaper:









And that could be a good reason for investors to be flocking back to Treasuries again.





The firm has about ¥13 trillion AUM last year and its chief fixed income portfolio manager says that the market will see another selloff once the economic drag from the coronavirus starts showing up even more in data from China and other countries as well.