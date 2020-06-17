Global Times blames Indian "arrogance and recklessness" for border tensions

Global Times extending their snark to India this time.

The arrogance and recklessness of the Indian side is the main reason for the consistent tensions along China / India border.

China does not and will not create conflicts, but it fears no conflicts either.



GT is a mouthpiece of the Chinese authorities so no surprise here.

the most serious clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers so far

Indian media reported this is the first time since 1975 that soldiers died in border conflicts between the two countries







In response to the clash on the border, more here:

FT map:





---

As a ps … we are going to see conflicts flare across the globe ahead of the US election in November

Any war that the US gets involved in will likely benefit the incumbent president

plenty of less than democratic countries (such as China,. North Korea, Russia, others) will welcome another four years of the current US president, for their own reasons

these countries will push the envelope to get as much as they can ahead of November and if Trump wins they are happy and if Trump loses at least they have gained





