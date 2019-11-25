Global Times: China and US are very close to "Phase One" trade deal
A tweet by the Global Times is giving risk trades an added lift on the dayThe tweet reads:
"#TradeWar update: Contrary to negative media reports, China and the US are very close to the phase one trade deal, and China remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the US, on equal footing, experts close to the Chinese govt told GT."
USD/JPY is at a session high of 108.81 currently with the aussie and kiwi continuing to stay bid on the day as well. The above tweet is sort of a push back against an earlier report saying that both sides may not even be looking at "Phase Two" talks next year.