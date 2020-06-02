Global Times: China continues to purchase US soybeans in line with market rules, unaffected by external factors

Global Times with a tweet

"#Chinese firms continue to purchase #US soybeans in line with market rules, unaffected by external factors. This is proven by Chinese firms' buying of newly-harvested US soybeans on Mon, Zhang Xiaoping, country director for China at the US Soybean Export Council, told GT"

The echo of comments on this matter is giving risk a little nudge higher on the session as we see the DAX hit 3% gains as US futures also pare its earlier losses. All part of the dramatic salvo between the two countries still.





Funny what a difference one week makes (in terms of rhetoric at least, not the trade figures), now that China has seen Trump's response to the issue on Hong Kong last Friday.





Just enjoy the show..







