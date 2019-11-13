Global Times: China's economy is in better shape than the US

Read what you will into the messaging

A tweet by the Global Times:

"With China's 3rd-quarter GDP growth at 6% vs US' 1.9%, China's economy is in better shape. Rising workers' wages, solid domestic consumption & mushrooming tech innovations enabled by ultrafast mobile internet, AI and B&R cooperation will shore up China's growth."
In a time when a trade deal is seemingly hanging in the balance, it's hard not to read too much into remarks like these.

In case you need a reminder, the Global Times tweeted out plenty of positive messaging after the meeting in Washington. And look where we are now.

