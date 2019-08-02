Global Times editor: Beijing was disappointed with US flip-flop. There could be countermeasures

Tweet from Hu Xijin:

Beijing was very disappointed with the latest flip-flops of the US. It's understood Chinese side always has a plan B, which includes a series of countermeasures. "China won't fight the battle unprepared. You will see it,"a well-informed official told me on condition of anonymity.



This isn't going to help sentiment. Counter-measures takes any chance of a deal or climb-down off the table.





If you don't know Hu Xijin, he's basically an unofficial spokesman for the Chinese government so this carries some weight.

