Global Times editor: Beijing was disappointed with US flip-flop. There could be countermeasures
Tweet from Hu Xijin:
Beijing was very disappointed with the latest flip-flops of the US. It's understood Chinese side always has a plan B, which includes a series of countermeasures. "China won't fight the battle unprepared. You will see it,"a well-informed official told me on condition of anonymity.
This isn't going to help sentiment. Counter-measures takes any chance of a deal or climb-down off the table.
If you don't know Hu Xijin, he's basically an unofficial spokesman for the Chinese government so this carries some weight.