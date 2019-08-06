Global Times editor: China no longer expects goodwill from the US

A tweet by the Global Times editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin

"Since the US has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, the label of currency manipulator is seriously devalued in its impact.The trade war has been protracted to now, the US has put the biggest card on table, China is relieved. Now fight, China no longer expects goodwill from the US."

Hu is often seen as China's soundboard for the international community and the message here belays the suggestion that China isn't looking for trade talks to progress any further at this point. I reckon that itself was already made clear yesterday when they allowed the yuan to weaken past 7.00 per dollar.



