Global Times editor: China-US trade talks have moved forward

Real confusion on this deal

The eerie silence since all the trade deal reports yesterday is spooking the market.





Global Times editor Hu Xijin says his team has received notice about a press conference late today but that reporters are waiting and it has been delayed.







Based on what I know, China-US trade talks have moved a step forward. But how to define this step, and what real significance does it have, the answers lie in joint efforts of China and the US.

The best guess is that China is balking at whatever number is in the deal regarding agricultural purchases.

