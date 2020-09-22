Global Times editor: China will not accept US demands with regards to TikTok

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A tweet by Global Times editor, Hu Xijin

"Stop extorting. You think TikTok is a company from a small country? There's no way the Chinese government will accept your demand. You can ruin TikTok's US business, if US users do not object, but you can't rob it and turn it into a US baby."
The tweet is directed to US president Trump, after he made remarks that TikTok will be totally controlled by Oracle should the deal happen. This rings more of the same tune from last week, that China won't be approving any sale based on the current understanding.

And so the battle continues to rage on.. November can't come soon enough.

