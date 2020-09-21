Global Times editor Hu Xijin's threatens a war on Australia

Posted on Chinese social media site Weibo, according to Australian journalist Bill Birtles who recently fled China:

  • "If we have no choice but war, we should first avoid direct conflict with the US. We can (instead) severely beat up a US running dog that always crosses our bottom line... to send a warning.' 
Keeping an eye on the Global Times is a good guide to official China outlook - obviously strains between China and the US & allies are not diminishing. 

